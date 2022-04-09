Advertisement

ECU baseball builds up early lead, holds off Wichita State to take the series

Pirates 10, Shockers 3
ECU baseball builds up early lead, holds off Wichita State to take the series
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got up early on Wichita State, put up runs throughout the game, and won Saturday afternoon 10-3.

The Pirates claim their second straight American Athletic Conference series with the win. They are 5-1 in the conference.

ECU started the scoring with a two out rally in the first. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drove in a pair of runs. He would bring in another later with a triple in the 5th.

ECU would put another crooked number up after two singles started the 4th. Small ball brought in both Bryson Worrell and Jenkins-Cowart. They built up a 5-2 lead.

The Shockers cut it to 5-3. But, ECU answered with a big inning in the 7th. Cam Clonch with a 2-run double. Later Zach Agnos delivered a 2-run single. They stretch the lead out to 10-3 through 7.

The two teams will meet for the series finale on Sunday at 12:15 PM. The Pirates get to wear their camo again and will look to break out the brooms.

