Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler than average weekend stays mostly sunny

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The massive area of low pressure sitting over the Great Lakes is still supporting a few light rain drops for us this weekend. The early morning rain drops we see today will amount to a quarter of an inch or less. The clouds will part through the morning, leaving us mostly sunny in the afternoon with winds out of the west-northwest at 7 to 15 mph. Sunday’s weather will be on the rinse-and-repeat cycle minus the rain showers. Highs today and tomorrow will reach the low 60s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s.

The warmer weather that usually comes with sunny skies will return as we start the work week. High pressure will move offshore on Monday, creating a stronger wind flow out of the southwest from Monday through Wednesday. Over those three days, highs will go from the mid 70s to the mid 80s under, again, plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will likely end up in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next round of rain will show up Thursday and Friday. A frontal system will likely move over the East from the Gulf, keeping our temperatures elevated near the 80° mark, but this continuation of heat will help fuel thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon and lingering into Friday. The threat of severe weather is still low with this system, but it’s still several days away.

Saturday: Early morning rain drops clear out by noon. Partly to mostly sunny. High: 61. Wind: W 7-15.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74. Wind W 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 80. Wind SW-10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High 84. Wind SW 10-15.

