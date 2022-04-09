Advertisement

CarolinaEast introduces Walk with a Doc program

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern North Carolina health system is introducing their “Walk with a Doc” program Saturday.

CarolinaEast Medical Center said the program is the first of it’s kind in New Bern.

Events will be held each month which will include discussions on various health topics by local physicians.

The first walk will be Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park, located at 1821 Old Airport Road.

