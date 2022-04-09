CarolinaEast introduces Walk with a Doc program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern North Carolina health system is introducing their “Walk with a Doc” program Saturday.

CarolinaEast Medical Center said the program is the first of it’s kind in New Bern.

Events will be held each month which will include discussions on various health topics by local physicians.

The first walk will be Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park, located at 1821 Old Airport Road.

