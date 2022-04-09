Advertisement

Albert J. Ellis airport hosts emergency exercise drill

Albert J. Ellis airport
Albert J. Ellis airport(Hannah Jeffries WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Albert J. Ellis airport is holding an emergency exercise drill Saturday to test their emergency plan and provide an opportunity for responders to hone their skills.

Airport officials say residents and passengers may notice several emergency vehicles and simulations including smoke, but they should not be concerned.

“Exercises such as these are invaluable tools designed to prepare responders for unlikely event of an aircraft accident. Preparation is key to a timely and effective response.”

Chris White, Albert J. Ellis’ Airport Director

According to officials, the FAA requires all commercial service airports to test their response to an aircraft emergency in a full scale drill every three years.

Responders from surrounding fire departments, county emergency services, sheriff deputies, red cross and more will be participating in the exercise.

