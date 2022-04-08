Two charged in Onslow County for engaging teenager in prostitution

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in jail after deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they engaged a teenage girl in prostitution.

Onslow County deputies say they got a report from the FBI that a teen’s picture was on a website known for sex trafficking, and it listed an adult suspect.

Brittney McCoy, of New Bern, and the girl were found at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Wilmington, according to deputies.

Deputies say their investigation discovered that McCoy and the girl were given a location for prostitution by Jermaine Linton, of Jacksonville. They said McCoy would pay Linton cash for each escort that the teen victim was engaged in.

The 32-year-old McCoy was charged Saturday with promoting prostitution of a minor and held on a $250,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, deputies arrested the 48-year-old Linton on two counts of promoting prostitution of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the deligency of a juvenile. He was jailed on a $201,000 secured bond.

