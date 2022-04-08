Advertisement

Storms blow over mobile home in Bertie County

Storms overturn mobile home
Storms overturn mobile home(Bertie County Emergency Services)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The storms that hit eastern Carolina Thursday evening blew over a mobile home in Bertie County with one person inside.

Bertie County Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper tells WITN that person was taken to the hospital as a precaution with what were described as minor injuries.

It happened south of Powellsville on Hexlena Road off of Highway 13.

Cooper also says there are trees down and some power outages.

He says the National Weather Service has told him they believe the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

