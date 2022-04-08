Senate candidate campaigns in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A Democratic candidate for US Senate paid a visit to Eastern Carolina Thursday.

Former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and current candidate for the US Senate, Cheri Beasley, met with voters in Washington.

Beasley is a Fayetteville native who now lives in Raleigh and says job creation, healthcare access, and climate change are among her top priorities if elected.

Beasley says her strong faith and experience as a judge have helped prepare her for her Senate run. “All of my 30 years in service to this state as a judge and as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, that really has been the focus along with upholding the law, making sure we’re protecting our rights, and also upholding the Constitution.

The Senate primary will be held this May.

There are currently 14 Republicans and 11 Democrats listed on the primary sample ballot.

