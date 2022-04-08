Advertisement

Saving Graces: Lily and Gray

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are offering double the cuteness!

Lily and Gray are 5-6 months old and are litter mates. The two are best friends and are very bonded. They were rescued with their brother, Fireball, who was adopted two weeks ago.

If you’re interested in adopting a pair of kittens, apply online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment.

