Rising inflation impacts ENC breweries on National Beer Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Breweries in Eastern Carolina celebrated National Beer Day but with inflation driving prices up, beer could be one of the many items to become more expensive.

As the majority of people deal with everyday items becoming more expensive, the cofounder of Mother Earth Brewing, Trent Mooring, says the price of aluminum has increased. The material is used for beer cans at the Kinston brewery.

Luckily for Mooring, he bought aluminum in bulk before things got bad. He says grain has become more expensive too.

“We buy a lot of our grain in bulk as well,” Mooring said. “But that affects us more than the aluminum and we are starting to see an uptick in that. Inflation is real, unfortunately.”

Mooring also says customers shouldn’t worry about prices going up at his brewery.

Mooring says, “It is very important to us to try to stay at a price that our consumers can still feel confident in buying our products. So we haven’t had price increases.”

According to Bart Watson, the chief economist at the Brewers Association, U.S brewers aren’t directly affected by sanctions placed on Russia. The country is known to import aluminum and grain to numerous countries.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.