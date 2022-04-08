Neuse River gets new riverkeeper

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Sound Rivers has another advocate for Eastern Carolina waterways.

Samantha Krop is the new Neuse Riverkeeper for the environmental organization.

Krop joins Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell who both will monitor and protect two watersheds that cover nearly a quarter of the state.

“We’re really excited to bring Sam aboard at Sound Rivers. She is certainly well prepared to take on the challenges the Neuse River and our communities face,” said Sound Rivers’ Executive Director Heather Deck. “She’s going to be a fierce advocate for the river.”

Krop is originally from Florida’s Gulf Coast and most recently worked in the Pacific Northwest where she led campaigns to stop the clearcutting of forests. Before becoming a full-time environmentalist, she taught at the University of Oregon.

“I’m honored to be joining hands with the people of the Neuse to advocate for the river and all those who rely on it. After spending a decade fighting for watersheds in the Pacific Northwest, I couldn’t be more excited to bring my experience and energy to the Neuse River, where I’m committed to giving my all to the challenging, yet hopeful, work ahead,” Krop said.

