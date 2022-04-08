Advertisement

NC African American women elected to judicial positions reflect on Jackson’s confirmation

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Black women elected to North Carolina’s judicial system are reflecting on what they are calling a momentous occasion.

Cheryl Spencer served as a prosecutor and judge in North Carolina District Court 3B for more than 20 years combined. She knows from experience that women of color have to overcome a lot of barriers to obtain leadership roles.

Spencer says, “You always start out feeling I’ve got to always know more than the next person who also has the position.”

But Spencer says that’s a challenge Jackson wasn’t afraid to take on. “I think she has proven herself. She’s worked hard. She’s got the skills, she’s got the credentials, and I think she will do a wonderful job.”

Cheri Beasley faced a similar challenge. She was the first African American woman to serve as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Beasley says, “I think this is a powerful moment for the nation, and judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is imminently qualified. I’m glad she’s getting consideration.”

Wendy Hazelton is a judge for North Carolina District 3A. She says some of the questions Jackson faced weren’t always fair but she handled herself with grace.

Hazelton says, “She had a calm and even temperament, even though you could tell some of the questions were irritating.”

While the journey was undoubtedly a long one, they agree that the confirmation is a message of hope for many.

Beasley says, “Those women that are facing the same challenges, see that it is possible.”

Jackson will not be sworn in until after Justice Stephen Breyer retires, which is expected sometime in late June or early July.

