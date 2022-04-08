Advertisement

John Small Elementary hosts science day.

John Small Elementary in Washington, North Carolina held an interactive science fair for fourth...
John Small Elementary in Washington, North Carolina held an interactive science fair for fourth and fifth graders.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -An elementary school in Washington hosted a hands-on science fair for kids Thursday.

Fourth and fifth grade students at John Small Elementary in Washington learned about science applications as part of a Duke Energy Science Day which is part of the North Carolina Science Festival.

One teacher even went up to the top of the Washington fire department’s ladder truck to drop a seismic accelerator which helps demonstrate Newton’s Laws of Motion.

Students also learned about electricity and magnetism among many other science topics.

Melinda Darling, computer lab teacher, says “It gets them to just start thinking differently. I think that’s what’s real helpful for them just to see things in a different way.”

Creating bubbles was among the more popular activities which teach kids about surface tension.

