Hornets crush Magic, Harrell gets tossed after tussle

Hornets 128, Magic 101
Charlotte Hornets Logo
Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101.

Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, who are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The win assures the Hornets their first non-losing season since 2015-16.

Chuma Okeke had 20 points and Moritz Wagner scored 17 for Orlando, which has lost seven of its last eight games.

The game included a shoving match between several players with Orlando’s Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield and Charlotte’s Montrezl Harrell being ejected.

