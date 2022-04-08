Greenville residents happy to see gas prices continue to drop

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices are continuing to drop after reaching over $4.00 per gallon.

Across the city of Greenville, some gas stations are charging under $3.60 a gallon.

Walmart’s gas station on Arlington Boulevard is one of the few stations in the city selling a gallon of gas at that price point.

Greenville drivers are excited to not face sticker shock when pulling up to the pump.

“Oh I’m very happy, because I thought we were going to be stuck at four plus for a while,” said Greenville resident Shondell Farmer.

Billy Dixon lives in New Bern, but he headed to Greenville Friday to run some errands and made a pit stop when he saw the price of gas.

“Came over here to get my car washed and do a few other things and I seen the gas prices is $3.58 I said I better get some here,” said Dixon.

Some drivers had to cut back on driving when gas prices were over $4.00.

“I did kind of slam back on, you know just doing unnecessary driving traveling,” said Farmer.

Dixon said he couldn’t because had to take care of his family.

“I told my wife that we are going to have to start doing less driving, but we got three grandbabies, whatever we have to do to pick them up we’ll do it if it’s $20.00 a gallon,” said Dixon.

Omar Perez works for a construction company and the equipment they use requires diesel, which at one point was over $5.00 a gallon.

“Yeah I use it too much, you know, every two or three days, I fill it up a couple times for the different equipment yeah it’s expensive,” said Perez.

Now that prices are going back down, Dixon plans to drive more.

“I mean we’ll start going to the beach and mountains and places like that,” said Dixon.

Another Greenville resident said he has to take his grandson to school every morning. When gas prices were over $4.00 it made things difficult financially, but now he said he can afford it a bit better.

Perez also said that the front-end loader his company uses cost him more than $800.00 a week to fill up when diesel was over $5.00 a gallon.

