Former ECU golfer Varner III rallies late for opening round top 10 spot, tied with Tiger Woods

Eagle on 13 was spectacular
For the first time, Harold Varner III, of Gastonia, is competing at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.(HV3 Foundation)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - ECU golf alumni Harold Varner III rallied on the back nine to shoot -1 in his debut round at The Masters on Thursday. It was filled with magic. Like this shot on 13.

Harold also knocked down an incredible putt on 16 to get under par.

Harold plays Friday morning with the same group.

Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

