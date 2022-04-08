Former ECU golfer Varner III rallies late for opening round top 10 spot, tied with Tiger Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - ECU golf alumni Harold Varner III rallied on the back nine to shoot -1 in his debut round at The Masters on Thursday. It was filled with magic. Like this shot on 13.

From the pine straw to mere feet. Eagle for Harold Varner III. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uA0U7jQbUT — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

Harold also knocked down an incredible putt on 16 to get under par.

And another at No. 16 brings Varner III to red numbers. #themasters pic.twitter.com/CJsEgnuRdU — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

Harold plays Friday morning with the same group.

Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

