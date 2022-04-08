ECU to unveil more accessible parking icon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU is joining a design movement it hopes will make campus more inclusive of its handicap students and staff.

Instead of the handicap logo you normally see on parking signs and spaces, which nonprofit Accessible Icon Project says looks static, they’ve come up with an alternative option they say shows dynamic motion. Designers say it is a better representation of the person in the chair showing that they are in control of their own mobility.

ECU is re-painting all 337 accessible parking spaces on campus with the new icon.

A ceremony is happening Friday to celebrate the beginning of the initiative. At 11 a.m., the school is painting the first three parking spaces with the new icon in front of the Spillman Building on Wright Circle.

Chancellor Philip Rogers will be present at the ceremony joined by disability support advocates and administration.

