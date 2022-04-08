Down East Wood Ducks eager for Friday’s opening night, even if it is on the road

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks open their season on the road at Carolina Friday night. Opening night is still always a special night, even on the road.

“Opening day is special and you look forward to it. We have been in spring training for six weeks and grinding it out, just trying to get ready for that first pitch,” says Down East Wood Ducks manager Steve Mintz, “We are looking forward to getting in there tomorrow in Zebulon and letting these guys do what they want to do.”

The Woodies made it all the way to the championship final last season, falling to Charleston in game five of the best-of-five. It has them focused and ready to play this year.

“For us, like me and a few of the other players that played here a bit last year, it’s just helping the other guys get ready mentally,” says Wood Ducks pitcher Dustin Dotson, “Just be able to deal with the crowd, deal with the atmosphere on opening day.”

Many of the Down East players went pro out of high school. Starting pitcher Gavin Collyer is one of them and says he will get the ball for the opener Friday.

“I’m getting the start opening day and I’m really excited,” says Wood Ducks pitcher Gavin Collyer, “I’m going to hopefully bring this team to a good win and hopefully the hitters are on in the infield there’s a playing good defense and we can win this game as a team. Start the season off right.”

While they are all looking forward to opening day, outfielder Marcus Smith might be the most excited.

“Yeah I broke last year. I played two games and the third game I tore my hamstring. So, I was out for the rest of the year with that because I tore it twice,” says Wood Ducks outfielder Marcus Smith, “Opening day is the day you want to be in that lineup. Back to being on the field and competing at a high-level with a group of guys that you love being around. So, opening day we are really looking forward to that coming up.”

It should be a fun summer in Kinston.

“We will have fun playing this game. There will be ups and downs and everything that comes with the baseball season but one thing we are gonna try to do is continue to keep smiles on her face,” says Mintz, “We are going to go out and we’re going to put a Texas Ranger brand-baseball on the baseball field every night.”

The Woodies home opener is coming up on Tuesday night. They will host Kannapolis for six straight games Tuesday to Saturday. They play two on Saturday starting at 4. The other games all start at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.