Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool weather for the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A large upper level low pressure system will stay north of us tonight through Saturday. Friday night will be cool with lows in the mid 40s under partly clear skies. Winds will relax from the west at around 5 to 10 mph by late.

Saturday will start mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon clouds increasing. Highs will be around 60 or 61. WInds will blow from the west with afternoon breezes up to 15 mph adding a nip to the air. Saturday night temps will drop to the upper 30s, but should remain above frost or freeze potential.

No significant rain makers are ahead of us until around Thursday. A front will move in from the west then and act on our warming temps to trigger some rain. Speaking of warming temps, if you aren’t a fan of the cool weekend weather, perhaps you will enjoy the 80s when they arrive Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday Night: Partly clear and chilly. Low 46. Wind W 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny morning; partly to mostly cloudy afternoon and cool. High: 61. Wind: W 7-15.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74. Wind W 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy amd warmer. High 80. Wind SW-10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High 84. Wind SW 10-15

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.