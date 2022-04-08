Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat done; Breezy Friday up next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a rough evening, calmer conditions will take hold through the remainder of the night. While a few showers may linger into the sunrise hours of Friday, the severe weather threat is no more. Clearing skies and calming winds will coax our temperatures down into the low 50s with a few areas closer to I-95 reaching the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will be back in play as we wrap up the work week. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, particularly along and north of HWY 264, but most of the area will stay dry. Highs will only reach the upper 60s as winds out of the west usher in a colder mass of air. Sustained winds will range between 10 to 20 mph (higher near the coast) with gusts reaching up to 25 to 30 mph. The steady direction of the wind could cause some soundside flooding in the afternoon as high tide (around 2:30 pm for Pamlico Sound beaches) coincides with the strongest winds. We may also see some draining of the Pamlico River in Beaufort County.

The winds will relax through the weekend while high pressure builds. Temperatures will continue to fall, reaching the low 60s both days and the upper 30s both nights. Skies will remain clear through the weekend, so any outdoor plans should go off without a hitch! Temperatures will return to spring like levels through next week with the 80s returning by Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 68. Winds: West 10-20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60. Wind: W 7-12.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 71. Wind W 5-10

