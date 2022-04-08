Advertisement

Catholics in Raleigh Diocese once again required to attend Sunday mass

The mass requirement resumes April 17th.(Diocese of Raleigh)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Catholics in the Raleigh Diocese, which includes Eastern Carolina, will once again be required to attend mass on Sundays.

Due to COVID-19, the mass obligation for Sundays and Holy Days has not been required.

But with the pandemic easing, Bishop Luis Zarama has lifted that dispensation beginning on Easter Sunday, April 17th.

“The doors of our churches are wide open,” said Bishop Luis. “Now let us open our hearts, embracing each other in community and fully embracing the gift of God’s love with an open and joyful heart.”

