Biden to visit North Carolina on Thursday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden will be back in North Carolina next week, this time traveling to Greensboro.

The White House announced the trip Friday afternoon but gave few details.

The president is expected to discuss efforts to rebuild the nation’s supply chain and to bring down costs to the American people.

The trip was announced the day before Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to have a rally in Selma ahead of the May 17th primary election.

The last time Biden was in the state was last November as he and the First Lady visited Fort Bragg.

