Tickets on sale for the Beaufort Wine and Food Festival

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - One of the most coveted wine and food festivals is returning to the east to help raise money for local charities.

The annual Beaufort Wine & Food Festival kicks off on April 27 and runs through May 1. The festival showcases award-winning talent from across the globe with over 20 culinary events.

Whether it’s an intimate wine dinner in local restaurants or the grand scale of the Vin de Mer Epicurean Village, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Since 2004, Beaufort Wine and Food has donated over $845,000 in proceeds from the event to local charities.

This year, the festival will support the Crystal Coast Hospice House, The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain (specifically the Beaufort Teen Center), Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue and the Carteret County Public School Foundation. Festival organizers have also started an annual scholarship for the hospitality and culinary arts program at Carteret Community College.

For a schedule of events, click here. You can purchase tickets here or enter to win a pair of tickets.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Beaufort Wine and Food Spring Festival.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.