Sylvan Heights Bird Park implements new guidelines to prevent avian flu

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park has implemented new guidelines to prevent the avian flu in their flocks.

The park was closed for the month of February after the avian flu was detected in birds across the state. Director of Operations and Development Brent Lubbock says there have been no reported cases in any of the birds at Sylvan Heights.

Sylvan Heights reopened in March under their normal operating hours and have asked visitors to follow new guidelines, including:

Visitors will be required to disinfect shoes at the provided sanitizing station before entering the park

Visitors must use the provided hand sanitizing station before entering the park

Park staff will disinfect any wheelchair and stroller wheels prior to entry

Visitors with recent or frequent exposure to poultry or waterfowl (wild or domestic) are asked to please postpone their visit until a later date

More than 350,000 birds have been euthanized this week in the state, but the total number of birds affected is still unknown.

