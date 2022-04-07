Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Compare these locations for safety during a tornado
Can you identify safer places to be during a tornado
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tornado season is here and we need to know where safer places are for us to go when a tornado approaches. Check out the trivia question below and test your knowledge of tornado safety.
Think over each location and think about putting walls between yourself and the outside. Also think about support for the ceiling. See the answer below.
A gymnasium is a large room which means it doesn’t have as much support for the ceiling, especially if a wall gets blown out by a tornado. Smaller rooms tend to support the ceiling better. An interior room like a closet as well as being under a sturdy staircase offers some protection. A basement is one of the better locations to be in a tornado. Always seek the lowest level, away from windows and with more walls between you and the outside. - Phillip Williams
