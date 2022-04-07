Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Compare these locations for safety during a tornado

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tornado season is here and we need to know where safer places are for us to go when a tornado approaches. Check out the trivia question below and test your knowledge of tornado safety.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 7 (WITN)

Think over each location and think about putting walls between yourself and the outside. Also think about support for the ceiling. See the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 7 (WITN)

A gymnasium is a large room which means it doesn’t have as much support for the ceiling, especially if a wall gets blown out by a tornado. Smaller rooms tend to support the ceiling better. An interior room like a closet as well as being under a sturdy staircase offers some protection. A basement is one of the better locations to be in a tornado. Always seek the lowest level, away from windows and with more walls between you and the outside. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.