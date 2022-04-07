FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY; Isolated severe storms possible

SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY AFTERNOON (Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Stay weather aware today folks. We’ll have a risk for a few severe storms from mid afternoon through sunset today. The storms will be hit and miss. If you do catch one, you may see wind gusts to 60mph, along with small hail. The risk for tornadoes is low, but can’t be ruled out.

The storms will start to develop in the early afternoon along the I-95 corridor and then move eastward towards the coast by sunset.

THURSDAY: 2PM TO 8PM (Jim Howard)

Thursday: Warm and breezy, with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. High: 81. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 68. Winds: West 10-15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60. Wind: W 7-12.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15.

