ECU professors believe pandemic is bringing positive changes to supply chains

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A pair of ECU researchers believe the pandemic is leading to positive changes in supply chains.

Doctors Jon Kirchoff and John Kros are supply chain experts in ECU’s College of Business. The two have been researching ways in which manufacturers and retailers have changed their operations in response to the pandemic.

Kirchoff says companies have been developing better technology for tracking and locating critical materials and supplies as well as shortening supply chains by trying to source materials closer to home. He says more companies are using a global strategy to map supply chains that help determine the best locations of suppliers, customers, and operations.

Kirchoff says the last two years have taught many companies that they can’t continue conducting business as usual. “They get stuck in a certain way of doing things and as long as that is working companies continue to do that. Covid has changed all that and made innovation paramount and trying to fix some of these problems.”

Kirchoff says many companies are working on strategies to better prepare for any future risks and disruptions as well.

