UPDATED DROUGHT MONITOR: Severe conditions expanding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s update on the Drought Monitor continues to show building drought conditions. The severe drought conditions have expanded northward and now include portions of Lenoir, Greene, Wayne, Wilson, Pitt, Edgecombe and Martin coutnies. Moderate drought conditions continue for the rest of eastern Carolina, except counties north of highway 64.

The drought monitor is updated every Thursday morning around 9:00am. The updated conditions only reflect rainfall that occured through the previous Tuesday morning.

Much of eastern North Carolina has received 1-2″ of rain over the last 48 hours. That rainfall will be reflected in next week’s update. This latest round of rainfall will not take us out of the drought, but it may help keep it from worsening with the next update late next week.

The drought continues to expand over eastern NC (Jim Howard)

