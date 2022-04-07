Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW ME? Man wanted in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of...
Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of interest in a theft from the Lowe’s on Yopp Road.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in solving a theft at a home improvement store.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of interest in a theft from the Lowe’s on Yopp Road.

The theft happened on Tuesday.

The theft happened Tuesday at at Lowe's on Yopp Road in Jacksonville.
The theft happened Tuesday at at Lowe's on Yopp Road in Jacksonville.(Jacksonville police)

The man is described as in his early to mid-20s, approximately 5′9 to 5′11 tall, with short brown hair. At the time he was wearing a black ball cap, a white t-shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and socks with slippers.

If you know who the man is, call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at this house on Main Street.
UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man
Fire breaks out on Onslow County elementary school campus
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
The international flight was headed to New York.
Mechanical problems force international flight to land at Kinston airport
North Carolina Education Lottery
Greenville man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Latest News

Sylvan Heights Bird Park implements new guidelines to prevent avian flu
User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island
North Carolina was named the most social media obsessed state in the U.S.
North Carolina named most social media obsessed state in the U.S.
QVC will not rebuild Rocky Mount distribution center after fire destroys building
QVC will not rebuild Rocky Mount distribution center after fire destroys building