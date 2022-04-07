DO YOU KNOW ME? Man wanted in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in solving a theft at a home improvement store.
Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of interest in a theft from the Lowe’s on Yopp Road.
The theft happened on Tuesday.
The man is described as in his early to mid-20s, approximately 5′9 to 5′11 tall, with short brown hair. At the time he was wearing a black ball cap, a white t-shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and socks with slippers.
If you know who the man is, call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
