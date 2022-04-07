Despite the rain, eastern Carolina farmers have been weathering dry conditions

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Severe drought conditions have expanded northward and now include portions of Lenoir, Greene, Wayne, Wilson, Pitt, Edgecombe, and Martin counties. Moderate drought conditions continue for the rest of eastern Carolina, except for counties north of Highway 64.

Farmers say challenges from this year’s extended dry spell many have made them rely heavily on other sources of water to make sure they keep their crops.

“Certainly we needed some rain. It was getting dry. But this year with the wind we’ve had it’s just a constant beating of the covers on the plants has caused a lot of damage,” said Ron Cottle, CEO of Cottle Farms.

With several days of steady rain throughout the east agriculture experts say the contrast is impacting each part of the east differently. Onslow County’s Cooperative Agriculture Extension says the county has seen close to four inches of rain over the past two weeks.

But regions more northwestern in the region have only seen between one and two inches, which has left them impacted differently.

“So this has been an interesting spring. For a lot of our vegetable growers, it was too dry to come in and pull those beds a couple of weeks ago. But if we’re in an area where we’ve gotten a couple of inches of rain in a couple of days, it’s now conversely too wet for them to get into some of those areas. So some of our guys were waiting for rain, and now they’re going to be waiting for the soil to dry up a little bit before they can get back out there,” said Lisa Rayburn of the Onslow County Agriculture Extension.

Cottle Farms uses a series of irrigation systems connected to large water wells and ponds to help seasonal fruits and vegetables survive the dry conditions.

“For all the crops we grow irrigation’s crucial. When it’s dry we have to use more water. We can either irrigate from deep wells or either ponds.”

The drought poses its own challenges, and with the warm weather planting season almost over, farmers say time is of the essence.

“Looks like the cold air, hopefully, there’s one more little cold snap coming...so I’m sure next week all the planters are going to be coming to the field and people are going to be crazy. And even us on planting veg...we’re going to be wide open next week.”

Meteorologists say Much of eastern North Carolina has received 1-2 inches of rain over the last 48 hours. That rainfall will be reflected in next week’s update.

