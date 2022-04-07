Bodie Island Lighthouse opens for climbing again on April 27th

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - You will soon be able to climb one of the Outer Banks’ lighthouses later this month.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse will open for climbing on April 27th.

Standing at nearly 165 feet high, the Body Island Lighthouse turns 150 years old on October 1st.

It still has its original Fresnel lens, and the light flashes every 2.5 seconds.

Those wanting to climb the light can do so from Wednesday through Saturday starting April 27th and into the early fall.

Tickets for the lighthouse go on sale each morning at 7:00 a.m. and you can only buy your ticket on the same day you want to climb.

Meanwhile, a break in the restoration of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse may allow a limited climbing season this summer for the state’s most famous light. The National Park Service says if that is possible they will announce details as soon as they’re available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.