Advertisement

Bodie Island Lighthouse opens for climbing again on April 27th

Standing at nearly 165 feet high, the Body Island Lighthouse turns 150 years old on October 1st.
Standing at nearly 165 feet high, the Body Island Lighthouse turns 150 years old on October 1st.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - You will soon be able to climb one of the Outer Banks’ lighthouses later this month.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse will open for climbing on April 27th.

Standing at nearly 165 feet high, the Body Island Lighthouse turns 150 years old on October 1st.

It still has its original Fresnel lens, and the light flashes every 2.5 seconds.

Those wanting to climb the light can do so from Wednesday through Saturday starting April 27th and into the early fall.

Tickets for the lighthouse go on sale each morning at 7:00 a.m. and you can only buy your ticket on the same day you want to climb.

Meanwhile, a break in the restoration of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse may allow a limited climbing season this summer for the state’s most famous light. The National Park Service says if that is possible they will announce details as soon as they’re available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at this house on Main Street.
UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man
Fire breaks out on Onslow County elementary school campus
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
The international flight was headed to New York.
Mechanical problems force international flight to land at Kinston airport
North Carolina Education Lottery
Greenville man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Latest News

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man who they say is a person of...
DO YOU KNOW ME? Man wanted in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft
Sylvan Heights Bird Park implements new guidelines to prevent avian flu
User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island
North Carolina was named the most social media obsessed state in the U.S.
North Carolina named most social media obsessed state in the U.S.