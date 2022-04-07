Bird flu found at fifth Wayne County poultry farm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Agriculture says another commercial poultry operation in Wayne County has been exposed to avian flu.

The commercial turkey operation has 18,546 birds and the state is awaiting final federal testing to confirm the virus.

To date, there have been now five commercial farms in Wayne County where the bird flu has been discovered, three of those turkey operations, and two that grow chickens.

In neighboring Johnston County, three turkey farms have been found with the virus.

The state says just under 400,000 chickens and turkeys have been destroyed at those eight farms.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.