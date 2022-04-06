UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is learning more information from law enforcement about an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Hyde County officials say Deputy William Waters, a 10 year veteran of the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, shot and killed 67-year-old Willie Blount.

This happened after Blount’s wife said he tried to kill her Tuesday afternoon.

Denise Blount told WITN News Tuesday morning that it happened at their home on Main Street around 2:30 p.m.

The woman said she had a restraining order out on her husband, Nat Blount, after he tried to choke her. She said that order only kept him away for so many feet and for the past month her husband has been sitting across the street, stalking her.

Yesterday, the woman said she saw him coming with a long gun or rifle and she ran inside and locked both doors. She said her husband kicked in the back door and she ran out the front door, “running for her life”, in her words.

Blount was on the phone with 911 and she said Hyde County deputies pulled up, so her husband didn’t chase her. The woman said her husband was on the front steps with the gun and she could hear deputies telling him to put the weapon down.

Blount said she couldn’t see exactly what happened next, but knows that a short time later a deputy shot and killed her husband. Information from officials later revealed that there was a 10-minute standoff. Blount said the couple had been married for 48 years.

The SBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Blount said she is thankful that deputies arrived so quickly and feels the shooting is justified.

County officials say the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting, and the Hyde County District Attorney will review all investigative findings.

Waters has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

