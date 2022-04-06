Advertisement

Varner shares Tiger Woods story ahead of making Masters debut

Former ECU golfer tees of just after 1 PM on Thursday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA (WITN) - Former ECU golfer Harold Varner III participated in The Masters par three contest Wednesday going +4 through 6 holes when weather happened. He is to make his Masters debut Thursday just after 1 PM. Harold shared a personal story about how the tournament’s big story, Tiger Woods, impacted him.

“2019 because my best friend, he sent a note to my best friend wednesday before and he was dying,” says Varner, “And my really good friend, it said he was going to win on his birthday. Sunday was his birthday and it, yeah it was nuts.”

Tiger won The Masters that year. Quite the birthday gift. Woods is slated to tee off tomorrow just after 10:30 AM.

