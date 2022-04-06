Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School

By Liz Bateson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 6 is Jessica Adams from Washington High School.

Adams is an ECU graduate and has 16 years of teaching experience in grades 1-12. She has been at Washington High School for the last four years and currently teaches accounting and Microsoft Excel.

Additionally, Adams is the CTE Department Chair and School Improvement Team Chair. She says she loves teaching finance to high school students to prepare them for decisions they will need to make when they graduate. Adams says, “having that information as a young adult can help students make a decision that will have a large impact on their financial future.”

Adams was named Washington High Schools Teacher of the Year in 2020 and inducted into the ECU Educator Hall of Fame in 2018. She also served as the Beaufort County Pirate Club President for 6 years supporting the ECU Athletic Scholarship Fund.

When she’s not in the classroom, Adams enjoys being on the river, watching ECU football and taking trips with her family. She has been married for 22 years to Ken Adams, the carpentry teacher at Washington High School. They have two daughters, one of which is a freshman in ECU’s Honors College and the other is a junior at Washington High School.

The person who nominated Mrs. Adams wrote:

Congratulations Mrs. Adams!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

