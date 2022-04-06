Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 6 is Jessica Adams from Washington High School.

Adams is an ECU graduate and has 16 years of teaching experience in grades 1-12. She has been at Washington High School for the last four years and currently teaches accounting and Microsoft Excel.

Additionally, Adams is the CTE Department Chair and School Improvement Team Chair. She says she loves teaching finance to high school students to prepare them for decisions they will need to make when they graduate. Adams says, “having that information as a young adult can help students make a decision that will have a large impact on their financial future.”

Adams was named Washington High Schools Teacher of the Year in 2020 and inducted into the ECU Educator Hall of Fame in 2018. She also served as the Beaufort County Pirate Club President for 6 years supporting the ECU Athletic Scholarship Fund.

When she’s not in the classroom, Adams enjoys being on the river, watching ECU football and taking trips with her family. She has been married for 22 years to Ken Adams, the carpentry teacher at Washington High School. They have two daughters, one of which is a freshman in ECU’s Honors College and the other is a junior at Washington High School.

The person who nominated Mrs. Adams wrote:

I would love to nominate my personal finance/ accounting teacher, Mrs. Adams. Mrs. Adams is a person with commendable skills for helping others learn, guiding and helping solve a problem. She has excellent communication skills so that the students can understand everything and learn with ease. She is the best teacher and is the favorite of most of my classmates. She is a very sweet and kind person. She explains everything in an easy and fun way. Whenever we are not able to understand something, she patiently teaches it again and again. She is very disciplined, punctual and sometimes strict, too. She teaches us good habits and moral values. She is an ideal teacher. She’d be a great candidate for Teacher of the Week and deserves to be known for her great work.

Congratulations Mrs. Adams!

