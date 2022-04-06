Second booster shots given to those over the age of fifty in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 80 people in Beaufort County now have a second Covid booster shot.

The health department spent two hours Wednesday morning giving out doses.

This comes after the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended immunocompromised people over 50 get that second booster at least four months after getting their first one.

“It was such a breath of fresh air, such a relief,” said Judy Keohane, second booster recipient.

Keohane and her husband have an increased risk for COVID-19. She says she spends most of her time with a mask on.

“Today is one of the first days in over two years that I am not wearing a mask, my husband is a kidney transplant patient, I donated my kidney to him, so we’ve had to be very careful,” said Keohane.

People older than 50 years old have waited for months for the FDA to approve a second booster.

“We were kind of waiting for our doctor to tell us it was ok, and he did yesterday, so we called over here and here we are,” said Ray Dennis, second booster recipient.

Mary Dennis knew she and her husband would be in the group to get access to the booster shot. Her family urged her to get it once it was available.

“It always occurred to us that we’d be following this and we have and I have two sons who have become my fathers so they are making sure that I’m always available to take advantage of this,” said Dennis.

Janell Octigan with the Beaufort County Health Department says they want to make it easy for people to get a second booster.

“If they feel they are at need or they meet that category that it’s recommended and feel they are able to get it I think the access is there, which is comforting,” said Octigan.

Even though Keohane and her husband have received this second booster, they won’t be dropping their guard.

“We still watch carefully to see if people are coughing around us, talking loudly without a mask, I still wear a mask in indoor settings,” said Keohane.

If you didn’t come out Wednesday, you can get your second booster Thursday. They’ll offer them from 1 pm.. to 4 p.m.

Lenoir County is also giving out second booster shots. You can make an appointment or walk-in during regular business hours.

