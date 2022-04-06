Robinson-White to forgo extra year of eligibility, done with ECU basketball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cross another off the list for returning ECU men’s basketball players. We messaged with Tremont Robinson-White Wednesday and he says he will not use is extra year of eligibility. Meaning he won’t be back with the Pirates next season. He is no longer listed on the roster.

Robinson-White played in 29 of ECU’s 30 games this season starting 16. Tremont averaging about 27 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He was the team’s 4th leading scorer which means they’ve lost this season’s top 5 scorers to graduation or the transfer portal.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.