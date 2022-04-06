Advertisement

Robinson-White to forgo extra year of eligibility, done with ECU basketball

Pirates 4th leading scorer this season.
Robinson-White to forgo extra year of eligibility, done with ECU basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cross another off the list for returning ECU men’s basketball players. We messaged with Tremont Robinson-White Wednesday and he says he will not use is extra year of eligibility. Meaning he won’t be back with the Pirates next season. He is no longer listed on the roster.

Robinson-White played in 29 of ECU’s 30 games this season starting 16. Tremont averaging about 27 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He was the team’s 4th leading scorer which means they’ve lost this season’s top 5 scorers to graduation or the transfer portal.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at this house on Main Street.
UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man
Blake Hill
Craven County man charged in drug overdose
A man was killed here Monday night.
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with scattered storms Thursday

Latest News

Harold Varner III and Brian Harmon at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2022.
Varner shares Tiger Woods story ahead of making Masters debut
Robinson-White to forgo extra year of eligibility, done with ECU basketball
ECU’s Knight continues clearing marks never hit before by any Pirate
ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight
ECU’s Knight continues clearing marks never hit before by any Pirate