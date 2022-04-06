QVC will not rebuild Rocky Mount distribution center after fire destroys building

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - QVC has decided to not rebuild its distribution center in Rocky Mount after a five-alarm fire tore through most of the building in December.

WRAL is reporting that a release distributed on Tuesday described the company’s decision on the facility, which was built more than 20 years ago. The company said it may lease or sell the land.

“After months of assessment and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to rebuild our facility in Rocky Mount in the wake of a tragic fire in December 2021,” the update read. “While we will not rebuild, there has been no decision made on our future plans for the property.”

When asked about the decision, a Qurate Retail Group representative said “this decision was part of a comprehensive analysis of our overall fulfillment center network.”

Officials estimated that 75 percent of the facility, on QVC Boulevard near Highway 64, was destroyed in the early morning hours of Dec. 18. The fire drew multiple alarms after starting just after 2 a.m. Mike Causey, commissioner of the North Carolina Department of Insurance, said it was one of the largest fires he’s seen.

“We are grateful to the Rocky Mount community for their more than 20 years of support, especially over the challenging past few months. Since 2000, we have been a proud member of this community, working with over 70 local organizations, such as the United Way, Boys & Girls Club, and My Sister’s House. The community there remains important to us, and we continue our efforts to support those impacted by the facility closure.”

The distribution center came to the area in 1999 and expanded in February 2011. Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said there are likely employees who have been working with QVC since 2000.

The company informed employees through a voicemail. QVC is continuing to work with employees to help them find new jobs.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.