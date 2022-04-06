Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Does lightning strike airplanes?

This question is for in-air commercial airplanes
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some people fly often for work and or leisure. Most of us have flown at least once. Have you flown during a thunderstorm? Did you wonder if the plane could be struck by lightning and if so would anything happen? Check out the weather trivia question below and see the answer farther down.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 6
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 6(WITN)

Since this is a 50/50 question, I can’t offer any big hints. Good luck and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 6
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 6(WITN)

Airplanes are struck by lightning and quite often in fact. The average commercial jetliner is struck once or twice per year. They are stuck once per every 1000 flying hours. For aircraft to be certified for flying, they must pass an electrical test simulating a lightning strike. What typically happens is the lightning bolt hits the aircraft and goes down the plane and exits at the opposite end. It then makes a connection either with the ground or another cloud.

So, basically the bolt doesn’t begin or end with the plane, but rather goes through or around it. The last time lightning was blamed for a commercial plane crash was in 1967, so the plane is fairly safe when lightning strikes it. - Phillip Williams

