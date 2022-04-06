Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Yuma

Pet of the Week: Yuma
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A playful hound mix is looking for her forever home.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Yuma likes to spend her days cuddled up with her favorite people and she doesn’t mind throwing some toys around for a good play session.

At this time, they are not recommending that she go to a home with small animals of any kind. Yuma is considered dog friendly, but a meet and greet is required for any current dogs.

If you are interested in Yuma or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
Blake Hill
Craven County man charged in drug overdose
A man was killed here Monday night.
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain exiting; Quieter weather returns Wednesday
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Yuma
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Roxanne
Saving Graces: Roxanne
Pet of the Week: Mr. Fury
Pet of the Week: Mr. Fury