Pet of the Week: Yuma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A playful hound mix is looking for her forever home.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Yuma likes to spend her days cuddled up with her favorite people and she doesn’t mind throwing some toys around for a good play session.

At this time, they are not recommending that she go to a home with small animals of any kind. Yuma is considered dog friendly, but a meet and greet is required for any current dogs.

If you are interested in Yuma or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

