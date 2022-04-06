Mechanical problems force international flight to land at Kinston airport

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An international charter flight from the Caribbean had to make an emergency landing this afternoon in Kinston.

The chartered plane had some mechanical issues, according to Lenoir County spokesman Bryan Hanks.

The flight took off from Antiqua and was headed for New York. It landed safely at the Global TransPark and no one was injured.

The Kinston Fire Department, Lenoir County deputies, and Lenoir County Emergency Services were on standby at the airport for the landing.

The plane was expected to be taking off for New York later this afternoon.

