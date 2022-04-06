Advertisement

Mechanical problems force international flight to land at Kinston airport

The international flight was headed to New York.
The international flight was headed to New York.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An international charter flight from the Caribbean had to make an emergency landing this afternoon in Kinston.

The chartered plane had some mechanical issues, according to Lenoir County spokesman Bryan Hanks.

The flight took off from Antiqua and was headed for New York. It landed safely at the Global TransPark and no one was injured.

The Kinston Fire Department, Lenoir County deputies, and Lenoir County Emergency Services were on standby at the airport for the landing.

The plane was expected to be taking off for New York later this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at this house on Main Street.
UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man
Blake Hill
Craven County man charged in drug overdose
A man was killed here Monday night.
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with scattered storms Thursday

Latest News

QVC will not rebuild Rocky Mount distribution center after fire destroys building
North Carolina Education Lottery
Greenville man wins $100,000 lottery prize
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at this house on Main Street.
UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School