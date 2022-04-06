Advertisement

Kinston business owner gives out free gas to 250 in-home aide workers

By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a Kinston in-home aide service went above and beyond to fill up the gas tanks of her employees and even strangers.

Wednesday morning, a line of cars stretched all the way down Greenbriar road in front of the Liberty Gas Station in Kinston. Many of the drivers were in-home aide workers who care for others in need. Some of them had been in line since 5:30 a.m. for the chance to fill up their gas tank. Each driver was limited to $50.00.

William Hamm was one of around 250 who took advantage of the giveaway.

“I can hardly afford to buy it [gas] and by them giving it away, it’s a blessing,” Hamm said.

The owner of Supreme Choice Health Care, Nikisha Williams, is behind this act of kindness.

She says she got the idea to help out in-home aide workers who’ve been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic. She pitched it to the owner of Liberty gas station and on Wednesday morning it came to fruition.

“Aides go to people’s houses every day,” Williams said. “They use their own cars and their own gas. They may travel to different cities, different counties, all day every day using their own gas and their own cars. So what better way to give back than to give them some free gas.

A generous act of kindness from Williams, that touched the hearts of many.

“All morning I’ve been trying not to get emotional but it’s always a blessing to be a blessing,” Williams said.

According to Triple-A, the average gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.93. That’s $.07 cheaper than last week.

