Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, breezy, beautiful Wednesday weather

Thursday will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, April 6th at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy warm breezes under mostly sunny skies Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon, bringing a round of scattered storms. Thursday’s storms appear to be rather isolated, but may pack some high wind gusts, so Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Many places will miss out a storm Thursday.

Highs will reach into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. The cold front is expected to drop Friday’s temps back to near 70°. It will be dry and pleasantly cool for PirateFest in Greenville Friday evening and Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 60s while overnight lows will dip as low as the upper 30s for Sunday sunrise.

Stick with WITN for updates and make sure you have the WITN Weather App on your phone or other mobile device.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. High of 81. Wind: W 10-20. Stray shower or storm overnight. Low 64.

Thursday

Warm and breezy with scattered showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible. High of 80. Wind: SW 10-20. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Sunny with comfortable temps. High of 68. Wind: N 7-12.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 62. Wind: NW 10-15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and a touch cool. High 64. Wind W 5-10

