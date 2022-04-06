Advertisement

Hurricanes fall to Sabres, have to wait to clinch playoff spot

Sabres 4, Hurricanes 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.

Earning a point for the ninth time in 10 games (6-1-3), Buffalo held off being eliminated from the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Jesper Fast also scored, Jordan Staal had two assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots. Staal recorded his 600th NHL point on Fast’s goal.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes have lost consecutive games in regulation while on the cusp of reaching 100 points for the second time in franchise history and clinching a fourth straight playoff berth. They lead the New York Rangers by two points in the division standings, with one fewer game played.

Carolina can secure a playoff spot with one more victory following the New York Islanders’ loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes host the Islanders on Friday.

