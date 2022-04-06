Herro scores 35, Heat beat Hornets 144-115 for 5th straight today

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and the Miami Heat moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 144-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Miami won its fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total in franchise history, while Charlotte allowed 144 for the second consecutive game after a 144-112 loss Saturday at Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, former Northside-Pinetown star Bam Adebayo had 22 and Duncan Robinson broke out of a recent scoring slump with 21 points for the Heat, who need to win one of their two remaining games to secure the top spot in the East.

The Hornets have clinched a berth in the play-in tournament. They dropped to 10th in the East after Brooklyn defeated Houston

Miles Bridges scored 29 points and LaMelo Ball finished with 18 points and 14 assists for Charlotte.

Hornets next host the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

