Greenville man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is $100,000 richer after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket.
Tom Haas bought the lucky Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Winterville.
“I was like, ‘Is this for real,’” Haas said. “I thought there was no way it could be right.”
The 63-year-old man claimed his prize Wednesday in Raleigh, and after required withholdings, Hass left with $71,016.
Hass says he will use the money to pay off some bills.
