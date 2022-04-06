Greenville man wins $100,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is $100,000 richer after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Tom Haas bought the lucky Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Winterville.

“I was like, ‘Is this for real,’” Haas said. “I thought there was no way it could be right.”

The 63-year-old man claimed his prize Wednesday in Raleigh, and after required withholdings, Hass left with $71,016.

Hass says he will use the money to pay off some bills.

