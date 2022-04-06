Advertisement

Greenville man wins $100,000 lottery prize

North Carolina Education Lottery
North Carolina Education Lottery(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is $100,000 richer after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Tom Haas bought the lucky Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Winterville.

“I was like, ‘Is this for real,’” Haas said. “I thought there was no way it could be right.”

The 63-year-old man claimed his prize Wednesday in Raleigh, and after required withholdings, Hass left with $71,016.

Hass says he will use the money to pay off some bills.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
Blake Hill
Craven County man charged in drug overdose
A man was killed here Monday night.
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, breezy, beautiful Wednesday weather
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at this house on Main Street.
UPDATE: Officials release name of deputy who shot and killed man
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School
Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians.
FDA advisers to discuss future of COVID-19 booster shots
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Pet of the Week: Yuma