Greene County business holds ribbon cutting for expansion

Building Envelope Erection Services cut the ribbon on a new facility in Greene County.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A celebration of an eastern Carolina company’s expansion finally took place Tuesday after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Building Envelope Erection Services, also known as Bees Incorporated, cut the ribbon on its new expansion in Greene County.

The opening was announced last year, but due to Covid, the ribbon-cutting was rescheduled.

The expansion will allow Bees, Incorporated to hire seventeen new employees with a total investment in Greene County of around $1.25 million.

Will Brown, Bees Inc. Vice president says, “We are excited to invest in Greene County. We have been here for over ten years and this project is help from the residents and their efforts and we enjoy seeing the growth in the county.”

Officials with the company say they are looking for new employees to fill the positions.

