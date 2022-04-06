Fire breaks out on Onslow County elementary school campus
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire broke out on an elementary school campus in Onslow County early Wednesday morning.
Onslow County Schools spokesman Brent Anderson says a fire was reported in a mobile classroom trailer at Hunters Creek Elementary School sometime after 6 a.m. The fire was contained to the trailer and no one was hurt.
The mobile classroom is a total loss.
Anderson says the school will be operating on a two hour delay to ensure the air quality is safe.
Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
