Fire breaks out on Onslow County elementary school campus

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire broke out on an elementary school campus in Onslow County early Wednesday morning.

Onslow County Schools spokesman Brent Anderson says a fire was reported in a mobile classroom trailer at Hunters Creek Elementary School sometime after 6 a.m. The fire was contained to the trailer and no one was hurt.

The mobile classroom is a total loss.

Anderson says the school will be operating on a two hour delay to ensure the air quality is safe.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.