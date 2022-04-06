Advertisement

FDA advisers to discuss future of COVID-19 booster shots

Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians.
Additional COVID booster shots are now available for some West Virginians.(wdtv)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FDA will debate the future of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday.

Last week, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization of two boosters so people 50 and older could get an additional shot. It will determine whether to allow younger people to get a second booster, as well.

The FDA will also discuss variant-specific boosters and whether the vaccine will become an annual shot at Wednesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
Blake Hill
Craven County man charged in drug overdose
A man was killed here Monday night.
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain exiting; Quieter weather returns Wednesday
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Yuma
Pet of the Week: Yuma
Jessica Adams
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Adams from Washington High School