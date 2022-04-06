FDA advisers to discuss future of COVID-19 booster shots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FDA will debate the future of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday.

Last week, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization of two boosters so people 50 and older could get an additional shot. It will determine whether to allow younger people to get a second booster, as well.

The FDA will also discuss variant-specific boosters and whether the vaccine will become an annual shot at Wednesday’s meeting.

