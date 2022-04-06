ECU’s Knight continues clearing marks never hit before by any Pirate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU track and field held its home outdoor meet on Saturday. The Pirates women’s team won far and away. So did last year’s first team All-American pole vaulter Sommer Knight.

ECU’s Summer Knight didn’t know her future would change when her high school track and field coach approached her during her freshman year.

“He literally just asked me to come out and try it,” says ECU senior pole vaulter Sommer Knight, “I picked up a pole and tried.”

Nearly a decade and many poles of all sizes later. Sommer is elite.

“Once I got here I had a really good freshman year. Then it just trickled from there last year was a big break through.”

Knight’s breakthrough, school records both indoor and outdoor. Hitting at 4.35 meters at Nationals. That’s 14 feet three inches. It earned her first team All-American.

“For her to be third in the country at the NCAA outdoor championships, you know she has a chance to be a national champion and that has never been done on this campus,” says ECU head coach Curt Kraft.

Summer is a 5th year senior. She recently finished her final indoor campaign by winning the Conference title.

“It all just came together,” says Sommer, “I ended up jumping I think the month is 13 feet 8 inches. Which is a school record and came away with a championship. It was really, really fun.”

An outstanding feet considering the Pirates have no indoor facility and train year round outside. Sommer set their home outdoor meet record Saturday clearing 4.22 meters. It should clinch a spot in the NCAA regionals.

“Outdoor the weather can play for you or against you,” says Knight, “For us, we peak later in April, May. For us outdoor is our sport.”

Hopefully peaking in June at the outdoor NCAA Championships in Oregon again. It should be Sommer’s final meet for the purple and gold hopefully adding some gold to the uniform.

“She is the poster child for this program,” says Kraft, “She represents everything ECU is about. Great student, wonderful athlete, she is going to be hard to replace.”

