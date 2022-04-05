Advertisement

Woman throws lottery ticket away before realizing she won

People are discovering some unusual things in the most unlikely places. (CNN, KGTV, ALEX TREJO, SOUTHAMPTON TOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT, VIRGINIA LOTTERY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLWYN, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman had to root around in the trash to find her winning lottery ticket after she threw it away.

Mary Elliott, 67, says she panicked when she realized she had picked all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. She had thrown out her ticket.

But she dove into the trash bin and, luckily, found it – coffee stains and all.

The barcode on the winning ticket was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials...
The barcode on the winning ticket was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials honored the $110,000 winnings.(Source: Virginia Lottery)

In fact, the barcode was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials honored the winnings. The ticket was worth $110,000.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” Elliott told the Virginia Lottery.

The retired healthcare worker says she chose the winning numbers based on relatives’ birthdays, including that of her son who died a few years ago, The Washington Post reports.

Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery....
Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery. Before realizing she won, she threw the ticket away and had to dig it out of the trash.(Source: Virginia Lottery)

She told the Post that her win wasn’t due to luck but instead something bigger than her.

“I just don’t think people are just lucky,” she said. “I think that if God’s got something for you, he’s going to see that you get it.”

Elliott hasn’t decided how to spend her winnings. She says she’s waiting for divine inspiration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
A man is behind bars accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
Police: Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife
Here in Eastern Carolina, only Wayne County still has the medium designation, while all other...
CDC: Just six counties remain in medium risk for community spread of virus

Latest News

From a snake found slithering in a sofa to a pricey piece of paper fished out of the trash,...
Take a look: Man finds 7-foot snake in couch; woman throws out winning lottery ticket
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon
Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders. The jury will decide if he is...
Jury selection begins in Parkland school shooter's sentencing
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento